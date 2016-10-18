The monsoon is due, Deepavali is around the corner, and viral fevers are doing the rounds. This year, doctors say, fevers seem to be lasting longer than usual. The prescription this time is to drink boiled water, avoid overcrowded places and ensure hand hygiene.

At Kanchi Kamakoti Child’s Trust Hospital, doctors are seeing cases of viral respiratory infections, viral fevers and some cases of dengue and typhoid. “This year the viral fevers seem to be of a longer duration than usual — a little prolonged,” said Janani Sankar, senior consultant paediatrician, adding that the hospital was seeing 15 to 20 viral fever cases a day. Typhoid and diarrhoea cases too, were being seen, she said.

Viral fevers usually last three to five days, said Subramanian Swaminathan, infectious diseases consultant, Global Hospitals, but these seem to be going up to seven days of late.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of flu cases,” he said. L.N. Padmasini of the paediatric medicine department, Sri Ramachandra University, said respiratory illnesses are lasting longer than usual this season.

Ahead of Deepavali, Dr. Subramanian said, residents must try and avoid overcrowded areas. “Once the rains begin, communicable diseases will be more common and transmission can occur in overcrowded places. Shopping areas with air-conditioning are also excellent for viruses to go around from person to person. Maintain good hand hygiene, and if somebody is ill, they should avoid contact with others,” he said.

Residents should also ensure their water is properly boiled and keep mosquitoes away from their homes and surroundings, said Jaichitra Suresh, consultant physician, SRM Institutes for Medical Science. “Make sure that there is no water stagnation. Use mosquito nets and repellents, wear full-sleeved outfits and eat healthy,” she said, adding that she had seen a slight increase in viral fever cases after the short span of on and off rains the city has had. Last week, three children died at the Institute of Child Health after being admitted with fever.