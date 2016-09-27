The police have been organising meetings with representatives of call taxi operators to improve safety and security of passengers, particularly women.

A senior police official said that during the discussion, the representatives of t taxi operators had been directed to work out a system to ensure proper background checks of drivers and none of them have any criminal cases was employed.

Also, the call taxi operators would have to strictly monitor the activities of the drivers, wherein, unauthorised persons do not travel in the cabs.

The official said the taxi operators have been asked to work out the safety modalities in ride-sharing option for women passengers, during night travel.

The meeting, convened by the city police, comes in the wake of a woman passenger filing a complaint in Neelankarai Police Station against unauthorised persons plying in her booked cab. In her complaint against an Ola call taxi driver, who was booked under Harassment of Women Act, she said he had picked up two of his friends to ride along in the cab she hired on Sunday night. Based on her complaint the police arrested the driver and his two friends.