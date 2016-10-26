27 parties participate in the meeting convened to discuss Cauvery water issue; Stalin demands Rs. 30,000 compensation for farmers in delta region

: A multi-party meeting convened by the principal opposition party, DMK, at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam to discuss the stalemate over the Cauvery issue has urged the State Government to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the issue.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by representatives of 27 organisations including the TNCC, the TMC, Dravidar Kazhagam and the MMK. The PMK, the DMDK, constituents of the PWF and Puthiya Tamilagam, an ally of DMK, stayed away.

At the end of the two-hour long deliberations chaired by DMK treasurer and the Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin, it was resolved to urge the State Government to lead an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister on the matter. The meeting condemned the Central government’s alleged support to Karnataka and its refusal to constitute the Cauvery Management Board. It sought payment of Rs. 30,000 to every farmer in the Cauvery delta region to compensate for the crop losses. The parties also put on record their objections to the report of the high-level technical committee on Cauvery, constituted by the Supreme Court, saying it had not remained neutral and its findings did not reflect ground realities.

Mr. Stalin told journalists that his party would call for similar meetings in the future. Asked about the failure of the DMDK to attend the meeting, Mr. Stalin said, “When DMDK leader Mr. Vijayakant was the Leader of the Opposition, he had taken an all-party delegation to Delhi for the same issue. At that time, he met our leader, who sent a representative. Now, when I have convened the meeting in my capacity as Opposition Leader, he has not come. But I have sent invitations to all, even the AIADMK. You should ask them why they stayed away.”

Asked about MDMK leader and PWF convenor Vaiko’s contention that the DMK did nothing to solve the Cauvery crisis during its years in power, Mr. Stalin cryptically said that Mr. Vaiko should know better since he had been a DMK MP for 18 years. “It was thanks to Kalaignar ’s efforts that the Cauvery Tribunal was formed when V.P. Singh was the Prime Minister,” he said, adding that it was at the DMK leader’s instance that a Cauvery Monitoring Committee was set up under the leadership of then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee.

Mixed reaction

The AIADMK and the BJP have dubbed Tuesday event as just a meeting of DMK’s allies.

However, leaders who attended the meeting, hailed it. TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said, “This (Cauvery) is not a political issue, but an administrative one....This is beyond party politics. It is up to the Central government to intervene and offer a solution..”

TMC president G.K. Vasan said he had attended the meeting because it concerned the whole State. “I am here because it concerns the livelihood of farmers of our State....Tamil Nadu’s political parties should not consider the issues of its farmers as a political issue. Our farmers have been reduced to harvesting single crops and it is time we stood alongside them. If we wait for the elections to get over, our farmers will lose everything,” he said.

All Farmer’s Associations’ Organising Committee president P.R. Pandian said his organisation would hold a rally from Kanniyakumari to Chennai beginning November 5 to raise awareness on the issue. “Parties that attended today’s meeting have announced their support for us,” he said.

Letter diplomacy

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, who could not attend, in deference to the views of his allies in the PWF, wrote to DMK leader M K Stalin expressing his piquant position. He said although the VCK wished to participate in the DMK’s initiative, it was unable to do so due its commitment to the PWF. Reciprocating, Mr. Stalin wrote a letter to the VCK leader later in the day thanking him for his stand.