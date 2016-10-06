Says it was not the intention of the party to stall the elections

: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said his party did not intend to stop the conduct of the civic polls in Tamil Nadu by approaching the Madras High Court but was only keen on ensuring fair elections. Nonetheless, through the court’s intervention, the party had stopped irregularities that would have occurred with the alleged connivance of the SEC, he said.

“Our plan was not to stop the election to the local bodies. We went to the court to ensure free and fair election,” he told reporters at Anna Arivalayam when asked whether the DMK would take steps to change the State Election Commissioner. He was addressing mediapersons after welcoming Kamaraj, the former AIADMK MLA from Vedaranyam, into the DMK fold.

Mr. Stalin explained that the party had also approached the SC seeking a direction to use EVMs in the polls and to employ officials from other States to conduct the election. “It will come up for hearing on Thursday. We have approached the court as a precautionary measure,” he said.

On whether he or Mr. Karunanidhi had plans to meet Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is being treated in a private hospital, Mr. Stalin said the question did not arise as she had not met anyone.

“Our leader has already issued a statement urging the government to come out openly about the health condition of the Chief Minister. Only such an arrangement will put an end to all speculation about her health. Unfortunately, the government has not taken any step so far,” he charged.

Asked whether the DMK would hold an all-party meeting to chalk out the next course action on the Cauvery dispute, Mr. Stalin said the question should be addressed to the Chief Minister.

“Since the CM is indisposed, you should ask either the finance minister or PWD minister to organise a meeting,” he said, adding that the DMK will hold a protest meeting in Thanjavur to condemn the BJP government’s refusal to form the Cauvery Management Board.

