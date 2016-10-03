DMK ward member murdered

Youth wing leader was hacked to death by a gang near Padappai church.

Tension gripped Padappai in the aftermath of the murder of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre Dhanasekaran (34) near a church.

According to the police, Dhanasekaran was the youth wing secretary of the Padappai DMK unit and was also a ward member in the panchayat.

He was brutally attacked by a gang with sickles and other sharp weapons while attending a phone call outside a church in the locality.

Citing eyewitness accounts, the police said the victim was chased down by the gang for about 150 m before he was hacked to death.

Chaos prevailed as a large number of people who had come to the church fled in fear on witnessing the daylight attack.

The Manimangalam police rushed to the spot and removed the body for post-mortem examination at the government hospital in Chromepet.

On hearing the news, a large number of DMK cadres and sympathisers gathered at the spot, leading to unrest in the area and police reinforcements were deployed to keep the situation under control.

Results of inquiry

“Preliminary inquiries have given us clues and we will arrest the killers soon,” said a senior police official who visited the spot. “The victim was involved in sand supplying and lorry transport. Either business or political rivalry could be the reason for the murder,” he added.

Chaos prevailed in the area as the crowd that had gathered near the church fled in fear