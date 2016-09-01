Days after the spread of fever in various parts of Tiruvallur district that claimed a few lives, the DMK raised the issue in the Assembly and urged the State government to announce a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives to the fever.

Soon after Question Hour, DMK legislator V.G. Raajendran (Tiruvallur) moved a special call attention motion in the House and brought to the notice of the government the spread of fever in the district.