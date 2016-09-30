: The DMK on Thursday released its first list of candidates who would contest for the post of councillor in Chennai Corporation. Party general secretary K. Anbazhagan released a list of candidates for 96 wards in the 200 ward Corporation Council.

It also allotted seven wards (Ward Nos 128, 165, 175, 195, 91, 106 and 135) for its principal ally, the Congress.

Additionally, the party also announced its partial list of candidates who will contest for the post of councillor in the Salem, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Tirupur and Madurai Corporations besides releasing the second list of candidates for the Tiruchi Corporation.

In Salem, it gave the ticket to G. Soodamani, a former Mayor and close associate of party chief M. Karunanidhi. He is likely to be the party’s Salem mayoral candidate in the indirect elections that will follow the election of councillors.

The party also nominated S. P. Kaliamuthan, who unsuccessfully contested in the last direct election, for the post of the Salem Mayor.

DMDK releases list

Meanwhile, the DMDK, which is contesting alone, released the list of 200 candidates who will represent the party in the upcoming elections to the wards of the Chennai Municipal Corporation.

Tamil Maanila Congress

The TMC released its first list of candidates who would contest for the post of councillor in 10 of the 12 municipal corporations in the State. G.K. Vasan released the list, which contains the names of 169 candidates who will contest in Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Dindigul.