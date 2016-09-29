The DMK on Wednesday released the list of the party candidates for five corporations of Tiruchi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur and Thoothukudi.

As per the party organisational structure, the Tiruchi Corporation comes under Tiruchi (South) district party unit, Salem under Central district unit and Thoothukudi under the South district unit.

The party also allotted a few seats to its alliance partners — the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

In Tiruchi, the Congress will contest in wards 14, 37 and 44; in wards 8, 9, 16 , 17 and 36 in Salem; and in wards 6, 25, 35, 39, 50, 58 and 59 in Thoothukudi.

In Salem, the IUML will contest in ward 19 and in Thoothukudi in wards 20 and 53.

Party sources said the list for the Chennai Municipal Corporation is not yet finalised as negotiations with the Congress are still going on.

“The DMK has offered only five wards in Chennai and another five in Tirunelveli, though it is generous in giving seats in Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga. In Chennai we are not able to find potential candidates and many wards where the Congress has base have been allotted to woman,” said a senior Congress leader.

In Chennai, the prospect of former Mayor Ma. Subramaniam entering the fray is ruled out as he has already become an MLA and the party may field Dhanasekaran, who was arrested during the AIADMK regime in connection with the case relating to the death of 42 persons in a stampede at a relief token distribution centre at MGR Nagar in 2005.

