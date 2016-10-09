Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 05:43 IST

DMK peeved at Rahul’s ‘irreverence’ to Karunanidhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visited Apollo Hospitals on Friday.Photo: R. Ragu
Party sees it as a sign of TNCC president trying to build bridges with AIADMK

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s flying visit to Chennai on Friday to ‘call on’ Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals without extending due courtesy to DMK president M. Karunanidhi is threatening to break the political ties between the two parties.

Mr. Gandhi had flown back to New Delhi without paying a visit to Mr. Karunanidhi, though the Congress and the DMK had revived their alliance ahead of the last Assembly polls.

A section of DMK leaders feels that the Congress scion’s consistent ‘irreverence’ towards Mr. Karunanidhi may not augur well for the alliance between the two parties and the cohesiveness among the cadre in the local body polls as and when they are held.

“One may always argue that Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Apollo Hospitals is motivated by goodwill, but what prevented him from visiting our wheel-chair bound leader, who is 93? Even in the past, the Congress vice-president did not bother to call on him whenever the former visited Tamil Nadu. He did not extend a courtesy call when our leader underwent a spinal surgery,” pointed out a former DMK minister. “We may not take it seriously. But our cadre is upset with the haughty attitude of Mr. Gandhi when it comes to our leader,” he said.

Even though many senior Congress leaders claimed to have been surprised by the sudden arrival of Mr. Gandhi on Friday, the DMK leader alleged that this was actually TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar’s baby steps to build bridges with the ruling AIADMK.

“If Mr. Gandhi had confined himself to enquiring about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health condition, it is fine. But he went to the extent of saying that he had come to extend his support and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s support to Ms. Jayalalithaa. What does he mean by support? Is the Government in danger and had he come to its rescue,” asked a DMK district secretary and ex-Minister sarcastically.

Bitter relationship

Pointing out that Mr. Karunanidhi and other leaders across the country barring Ms. Jayalalithaa had wished speedy recovery when Ms. Sonia Gandhi was indisposed, a DMK leader said Mr. Gandhi could not turn a blind eye towards the bitter relationship between Ms. Jayalalithaa and his mother.

“After the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress completely moved away from the AIADMK and Ms. Jayalalithaa had been highly critical of Ms. Sonia Gandhi and even called her names. Still, he has chosen to come to Chennai to see her and his visit certainly has political motives,” argued a DMK MP.

A few senior Congress leaders felt that Mr. Thirunavukkarasar would have convinced Mr. Gandhi to come to Chennai by telling him that his (TNCC president) days in the AIADMK and proximity with many second line leaders in the ruling party would work to forge ties for the next Lok Sabha polls, perceived to be crucial for the national party.

“We also have reasons to believe that Mr. Thirunavukkarasar and Natarajan, husband of Ms Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala, are pulling strings from the background. We feel the DMK-Congress alliance may not survive as the relationship between Mr. Thirunavukkarasar and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin is not as cordial as it was with former TNCC presidents,” said a former Congress MP.

