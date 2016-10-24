MDMK general secretary on Sunday said the DMK had no moral right to hold an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, alleging that the party did nothing to get the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal notified in the gazette when it was in power in the State and shared power in the Centre.

“It was notified only on the direction of the Supreme Court. The all-party meeting is just a political gimmick to gloss over its betrayal,” Mr. Vaiko alleged.

What was the point in organising an all-party meeting when the DMK, on a day-to-day basis, was admitting cadres of other parties into its fold, he asked. “Even today the party organ, Murasoli, claims that cadre from the AIADMK, the MDMK, the PMK, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the VCK have joined the DMK. On the one hand DMK chief M. Karunanidhi is wishing AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa speedy recovery while on the other he is inducting ruling party cadre into the DMK,” Mr. Vaiko told The Hindu. The MDMK leader wondered why the DMK was now urging the ruling AIADMK to lead an all-party delegation to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute the Cauvery Management Board when it was failed to do so while in power.