A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary was attacked by an unidentified gang in Agaram village near Tambaram on Monday.

Police sources said Renuka (37), a functionary attached to St. Thomas Mount Block of the party, was returning home on a two wheeler after dropping her daughter in a school nearby.

Even as she was nearing her home, she was attacked by the gang members who came in motorcycles. She received serious injuries on her cheek and was profusely bleeding. On seeing the incident, couple of onlookers rushed to her rescue, which made the assailants to escape from the scene. She was admitted into a private hospital in east Tambaram, where the doctors said she was out of danger. Selaiyur police registered a case and launched a hunt for the assailants.