The local body elections in Chennai will see a few young candidates, fresh out of college, contesting for the post of councillor. Among them is 21-year-old W.S.R. Abirami, who has been fielded by the DMK in Ward 48 of the Chennai Corporation in Royapuram.

“My father inspired me to join politics and I thought of putting my education into use for the welfare of the people around me,” says the final year B.L. student of Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in Chennai. Her father was youth wing secretary of one of the DMK’s units in his younger days.

“Garbage and traffic are the major problems in this area and I intend to regularise the cleaning of garbage and help reduce the traffic in the area,” she says.

Irregular maintenance of street lights are another issue in Royapuram, she says, adding all the civic issues needed attention .

The resident of Old Washermanpet says young people should not shy away from politics as it offered opportunities to serve the people in the democratic way.

My father inspired me to join politics, says Abirami, who has been fielded in Ward 48