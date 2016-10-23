: DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin has condemned the Centre’s efforts to implement a uniform civil code.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that the DMK would never support a uniform civil code. “The Centre is trying to divert the people’s attention from the fundamental problems,” said Mr. Stalin.

Stating that DMK subscribed to concepts like secularism, unity in diversity and national integration enshrined in the Constitution, he said the party had already passed a resolution that the Centre must focus its energies on development rather than making inflammatory speeches against religious minorities and linguistic nationalities. A uniform code would affect India’s multi-cultural and multi-ethnic character, he warned. .

M.K. Stalin also formally invited IUML MLA K.M. Muhammed Abubacker for a discussion on Cauvery river water sharing issue to be held on October 25.