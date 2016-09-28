DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Tuesday called upon his partymen to strive hard to ensure victory for the party in the local body polls, saying that it was the previous DMK government that had allotted maximum funds for the local bodies.

“In 2010-11, the DMK government allotted 16.51 per cent of the State’s total revenue to the local bodies. But, the AIADMK government in 2016-17 has set aside only 8.58 per cent. We created adequate resources for the effective functioning of local bodies,” he said in a statement.

Alleging that the State Election Commission had an “agreement with the ruling AIADMK,” he claimed that the poll schedule was notified only after the ruling party was ready with its list of candidates. “The SEC has lost its impartiality,” the DMK leader charged.

Mr. Karunanidhi said the police might turn a blind eye to the distribution of money in the civic polls. He told the DMK cadre not to get disheartened but work hard for the victory of the party.