Cadre of the ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK entered into a scuffle at an ‘Amma camp’ at Selaiyur on Friday.

Sriperumbudur MP K.N. Ramachandran was about to distribute aid and certificates, when a group of DMK cadre raised questions regarding the details of the beneficiaries.

Arguments and counter-arguments ensued for more than 30 minutes and tension gripped the entire area. More policemen were deployed and they prevented the clash from escalating.

Mr. Ramachandran said that residents’ grievances were being addressed at one stroke all over the State through the Amma scheme and that DMK leaders were not able to digest the popularity of the scheme and so, had come with the sole aim of creating trouble.

DMK MLA S.R. Raja said the revenue officials had been requested to provide the local MLA with the details of beneficiaries. “As an elected representative, I have every right to participate in the programmes organised by the government departments and I would do so in future also,” he said.