PMK founder S. Ramadoss has demanded that the DMK and AIADMK candidates who have been accused of bribing voters be disqualified from contesting the elections and that chief electoral officers overseeing the polls be brought from other States.

In a statement here, he said the elections have already been postponed thrice because money, gifts and alcohol were reportedly given to the voters.

“The statement given by the EC raises serious questions. It makes one wonder if democracy can be killed in this manner. In Aravakurichi, AIADMK functionary Anbunathan was caught with a sum of Rs. 4.77 crore and clothes worth Rs. 1.3 crore. Similarly, DMK candidate K.C. Palanisamy had a sum of Rs. 1.98 crore. Around 1,525 litres of liquor was also found,” Dr. Ramadoss.

Pointing at similar incidents in Thanjavur, he said the EC had earlier admitted that elections would be held when the situation is conducive. “I would like to know on what basis the EC has concluded that the situation is conducive now,” he asked.

Take stringent action: PT

In an official communication to the Election Commission on Tuesday, Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy demanded that ‘stringent action’ be taken against the candidates alleged to have been involved in largescale bribing of voters in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies, which led to the deferment of polls originally scheduled for May 16.

The EC must penalise the candidates and their respective political parties alleged to have indulged in largescale poll code violations.

“At least, the same candidates should not be allowed to contest. If no action is taken against candidates who committed violations, holding election will not serve the purpose. It will be a mockery of democracy,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

He also appealed to the major political parties in the fray not to nominate candidates who were originally disqualified.