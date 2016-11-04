A panel discussion on ‘Children First,’ organised by Vidya Sagar, will be held on Saturday. The panel will comprise Shobha Viswanath, Sujata Padmanabhan, Zai Whitaker and Zainab Sulaiman, who have written books featuring children with disabilities and Namita Jacob, who has converted early reading books to make them accessible for children with disabilities. The panel will be moderated by author and publisher Anushka Ravishankar.

At the event, Parag , a Tata Trusts initiative, Vidya Sagar and Duckbill Books will declare a contest for authors, who would like to write stories for children, featuring children with disabilities. The three best manuscripts will be awarded citations and books from Duckbill Books.

This discussion will provide inputs in writing the books. The panel discussion will be held at the Centre of Excellence Hall, Madras School of Economics, Gandhi Mandapam Road, behind Government Data Centre in Kotturpuram. For further details on the discussion, contact Dipti Bhatia, deputy director, Vidya Sagar: 98409 17314.