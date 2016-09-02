Mr. Leoni filed a case against those who sent the message that claimed he had died in a road accident

DMK platform orator and talk show moderator Dindigul Leoni filed a complaint on Thursday over a WhatsApp message that claimed he had died in a road accident.

Mr. Leoni registered a complaint with the city police commissioner T.K. Rajendran seeking stringent action against those spreading such rumours.

He also sought police intervention to prevent the message from being circulated further.

Following the receipt of his complaint, the commissioner forwarded the same to the Cyber Crime Cell for investigation.

Mr. Leoni said that while he was returning home after finishing a television programme in Jamin Pallavaram on August 27, his friend rang him up after having received a message on WhatsApp that said that he had been killed in a road accident near Pudukottai.

Over the last four days, the message had gone viral on social media.

Mr. Leoni claimed that such a falsity was deliberately spread by a few miscreants after he had addressed a public meeting, where he had criticised the functioning of the government.