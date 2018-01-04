Dhinkaran vows to fulfil all promises

more-in

R.K. Nagar MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran visited the constituency on Wednesday to thank the voters and promised them that all the schemes that were promised by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during the 2016 election campaign will be fulfilled by him.

Addressing a large group of residents, Mr. Dhinakaran said he would undertake more work in R.K. Nagar, even more than what he had done in Periakulam from where he was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1991.

“I will ensure that I will fight for you and fulfil all the promises made to you. I will be the son of this constituency and work for your welfare,” Mr. Dhinakaran said.

‘A new feat in T.N.’

Thanking the voters for giving him a “historic win,” something that no Independent candidate has achieved in the history of Tamil Nadu politics, Mr. Dhinakaran recalled that he had asked for votes to overthrow this government and get the two-leaves symbol back to the “original AIADMK.”

“Those in power thought they could buy all of you with money. You have destroyed their plans. Even after the elections, they kept claiming that I had given a ₹20 note to lure you with money. But you have proved that you are bound by love and are the followers of Amma,” he said.