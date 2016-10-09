A new development centre of alfaTKG was inaugurated at the IIT Madras Research Park by Toshio Takagi, president and CEO (India) of the company as a part of an industry academia collaboration on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Thanapandi Periasamy, CEO of alfaTKG India said that there were several challenges in technology developments for artificial intelligence and related avenues. “We are hoping that the research and development centre works with IIT Madras to come up with good solutions,” he said.

Siji Baba, Japanese Consulate General for India was the guest of honour and Baskar Ramamurthy, Director IIT Madras was also present on the occasion. — Staff Reporter