Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday last arrested two persons, including a city-based dentist, for indulging in illegal export of antique objects. Artefacts, statues, idols, wood carvings and paintings among others were seized from the premises of the suspects search on the premises of the doctor T.M. Balaji and his associate Srikanth Omkaram.

Atul Jain who arranged fake documents such as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) certificates to facilitate the illegal export to foreign countries was arrested in Mumbai.In a statement on Thursday, the DRI Chennai Zonal Unit claimed the suspects confessed to their involvement in the trading of antiques on commission basis.

They even arranged for registration of stolen antiques with the help of one Atul Jain on the direction of Deenadayalan, an accused already arrested on charges of antique smuggling earlier this year.

The antique items concealed in the house of Dr Balaji in T. Nagar included a Buddha statue in sitting posture, stone pillar carvings and a statue of Mahavishnu.