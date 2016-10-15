Officials asked to give details on norms governing tankers

: A day after three college girls were run over by a lorry in Guindy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports that three college girls died and four got injured in a road accident caused by a Metrowater tanker in Guindy, the Commission observed, “Reportedly, this was not the only accident caused by a water tanker lorry as provisions for cancelling driving licences in case of accidents under the Motor Vehicle Act are not being strictly implemented by the authorities in the State.”

According to an official release, the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report are indicative of the “callous and sheer insensitive attitude” of the Transport Department, Police as well as Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The officials have also been asked to provide details about the norms relating to fitness of the water tanker lorries, number of trips allowed, number of persons killed in such accidents during the last five years and preventive action taken against the erring drivers and other officials of the department concerned. “The Commission would also like to know what steps are proposed to be taken to prevent the recurrence in future,” the release said.

It was the “failure” of the State Transport Authority to implement and enforce the rules and regulations, as also the “apathy” of police officers and administrative officials that resulted in exposing the innocent citizens to all kinds of risks on road, the Commission observed.

“The safety of citizens should be the primary concern of the government. The State government cannot escape its obligation to protect the lives of its citizens from such preventable gruesome mishaps,” the strongly worded release from the NHRC stated.