U.S Senators and Congressmen are among the luminaries expected to attend composer Ilaiyaraaja’s concert in Washington, D.C., on September 25. The organisers say that big names from the U.S. political establishment have been invited and could well be in attendance to watch the composer perform for the first time in the city at EagleBank Arena, George Mason University. As of now, the organisers have confirmed that the Governor of Virginia State will be among those attending.

According to JiJi creations, the concert was planned not just as a musical night for music lovers in the capital but also to celebrate the composer’s rare achievement of completing over thousand films. “Several important members of the U.S. political establishment, including the Mayor of the Washington D.C. and important officials from President Barack Obama’s administration are expected to attend,” said Mr. Murali Pathi of JiJi Creations.

A team of over 50 musicians along with popular playback singers, such as Mano, Chitra, Karthik, Sadhana Sargam and others will also perform. Apart from Washington, D.C., the composer will also perform in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Atlanta and New Jersey.