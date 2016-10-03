The valedictory function of ‘Aruush 16’, in which over 3,000 students participated.— Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SRM University’s four-day Techno Management Fest ‘Aaruush-16’ came to an end on Saturday with a valedictory function.

Ganapathy Venugopal, founder and CEO of Axilor systems, presided over the finale of the fest, which had a theme of encouraging the spirit of innovation.

As a part of the festival, an event ‘T-Summit’ was held in July when student representatives of various technical fests hosted by institutions across the country came together to discuss the importance of such events and to develop them with a common goal in mind.

An SRM Run was organised and around 3,000 students participated to spread the message of ‘Clean SRM and Green SRM’ to make people aware of the importance of healthy living.

The technical events held included ‘RoboWars’ where heavy duty robots were built from scratch, and Business Forum, a summit where various economic relevant agendas were debated.

A Bonsai expo and a vintage camera expo as well as a special exhibition by the Indian Army were held.

