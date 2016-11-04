: The Tamil Nadu State committee of the CPI(M) on Thursday urged the state government to resist the harmful policies of the Central government by working with other State governments that oppose such policies.

In a statement issued here, CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan accused the Central government of imposing its policies on reluctant State governments. It cited the Tamil Nadu government’s decisions to reverse its previously held decisions on the National Food Security Act and UDAY and claimed that the Central government did not give States the choice to opt out of such programmes.

The party also criticised Tamil Nadu’s decision to be a part of these programmes, saying they would be bad for the State. Calling for continued free distribution of rice, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the State would have to spend an additional Rs. 1,190.3 crore to maintain the status quo, since the Central government would not supply subsidised rice under the Food Security Act. It pointed out that Mr. Narendra Modi, who criticised the Act as Chief Minister of Gujarat, had gone on to implement it when he became the Prime Minister.

Mr. Ramakrishnan contended that UDAY would not assure any assistance from the Centre; all losses would have to be borne by the State government and its electricity board.

UDAY would lead to privatisation and increase in power tariffs, it charged.