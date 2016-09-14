The Polit Bureau of the CPI-M on Tuesday expressed shock and dismay at the violence in Karnataka and some parts of Tamil Nadu over the Supreme Court’s decision on the sharing of Cauvery waters.

In a statement issued here, the Polit Bureau appealed to the people of both states for calm and called upon the state governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to ensure the protection to life and property.

It said that a dispute of such nature cannot be resolved by whipping up passions amongst people and pitting them against each other.

“The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) urges upon all concerned, the Central government and the state governments, to ensure that the water sharing disputes be resolved through negotiations and mutual agreement,” it said.