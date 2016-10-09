Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 05:33 IST

CPI leader Pandian’s book launched

  • Staff Reporter
D. Pandian
Former CPI State secretary D. Pandian’s book Medai Paechu (public speaking), in which he reflects on his political career and the leaders he has come across in his political career, was released here on Saturday.

“I wrote the book without any inhibitions. But only after I finished writing the book within a month, did I realise that there is a lot that needs to be written and that I have missed several incidents,” he said at the launch function. Commenting on the recent archaeological findings in the State, he said, “These findings seem to show that Tamil Nadu was connected to the world through trade. We need to take the message to the world,” he said.

Tamil Nationalised Movement leader Pazha. Nedumaran, who recounted several instances of his association with Mr. Pandian, said several parts of the book reiterated the importance of human compassion and ethics.

“Mr Pandian has never shied away from speaking the truth.

“The book comes across both as an autobiography and a book about political history of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

VIT University chancellor G. Viswanathan participated in the event.

