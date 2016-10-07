The Madras High Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction on the progress of the probe conducted to trace missing film producer S. Madhan, against whom several complaints of cheating has been filed for allegedly collecting crores of rupees from parents of aspiring MBBS students.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Jaichandren and S. Baskaran, while hearing the habeas corpus petition moved by Madhan’s mother Thangam after perusing the status report filed by the central crime branch police, observed that the investigation had reached a particular stage and the court was satisfied with it.

The Bench added that it could issue directions to the investigation officer only if the probe was shoddy or not progressing on the right path.

“They are doing everything within their power, still if they cannot find him, what can be done?” the Bench asked.

To this, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the police were probing every possible angle, and that Madhan's key associate Sudheer had now been arrested. Police have him in their custody.

SRM Chancellor Pachamuthu, who was arrested in this case, has secured bail after depositing Rs. 75 crore in lower court, the APP added.

Recording the submissions, the Bench posted the plea to October 24 for further hearing.