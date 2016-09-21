She sought to quash the summons issued against her by ED

: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on two separate pleas moved by Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, seeking to quash the summons issued against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has issued the summons against Ms. Nalini for receiving Rs. 1 crore from Saradha Realty India Ltd, a group company of Saradha Group, which is stuck in the Saradha Chit Fund scam.

According to the petitioner, Manoranjana Sinh of GNN Private Ltd in Guwahati and Sudipto Sen of Bengal Media Private Ltd in Kolkatta entered into an agreement in June 2010 to take over Positive TV, a television channel and its group companies run by GNN.

As part of the agreement, Mr. Sudipto Sen agreed to fund the legal expenses of Ms. Manoranjana Sinh in contesting cases against her husband pending before the Company Law Board, New Delhi, and the Delhi High Court.

Since the petitioner was representing the cases on behalf of Ms. Manoranjana Sinh, Mr. Sudipto Sen paid the professional fees from time to time, which amounted to Rs. 1 crore. “The professional fees thus received was accounted for and applicable income tax at the maximum of 30 per cent plus surcharges were paid while fling the returns,” the petitioner said.

As Sudipto Sen allegedly defaulted in repayment of the principal and interest to his depositors, the CBI registered a case against him.

In the course of investigation, the CBI had obtained a statement from petitioner on September 20, 2014 and issued orders requiring her to submit certain documents. The petitioner submitted that she had complied with all the orders of the CBI.

The facts being so, the ED started issuing summons starting from February, 2016. Recently, one more summon was issued on September 7, requiring her to appear before its office in Kolkata with certain documents.

Claiming that the ED has issued the summons in purported exercise of powers under the provision of the PMLA, the petitioner wanted the court to quash the summons. She also sought the court to direct the ED to forebear from taking any coercive steps or action against her under any provisions of the PMLA in connection with the professional fees received by her.