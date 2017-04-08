Court refuses bail to Sekhar Reddy

more-in

The principal sessions court here on Friday dismissed the bail petitions moved by industrialist and sand mining baron J. Sekhar Reddy and his two associates, who were arrested on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate on March 20.

Refusing to enlarge the trio on bail, principal sessions judge A. Nazeema Banu extended their remand till May 11.

On December 20, 2016, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case against Reddy and his associates Premkumar, and Sreenivasulu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On December 9, the Income Tax department, during a search in Reddy’s home, unearthed ₹96.89 crore in old high denomination notes and ₹9.63 crore in ₹2,000 notes, along with gold weighing 127 kg, approximately worth ₹36.29 crore.