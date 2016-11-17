Cities » Chennai

‘Court has not understood traditional underpinnings’

: PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Wednesday expressed shock at the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition regarding jallikattu and demanded an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to organise it in Tamil Nadu in future. He contended that the Supreme Court decision was not correct.

In a statement here, he said that the judges of the Supreme Court have not understood the underlying traditional reasons behind organising jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. “Over the many years it has been organised, we have evidence of only human beings getting injured, not the bulls. There is no evidence to suggest, as the elite animal welfare groups allege, that bulls are being fed drugs and alcohol or their eyes are sprinkled with irritants. On the contrary, bulls are treated like little children,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

Stating that the PMK has been arguing that Central government must have passed an amendment removing bulls from the notified list, he said that the Centre acted in a two-faced manner on the issue.

Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan termed the Supreme Court's decision a big blow to the whole Tamil community.

