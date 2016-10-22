: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea, which sought to constitute an emergency life saving committee to assess and monitor the line of treatment given by Apollo Hospitals to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Dismissing the plea filed by G. Pravina, who appeared as party-in-person, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan said, “We completely fail to understand the intervention sought to be made by the petitioner in the matter of this nature and it is for the concerned people to determine the nature of treatment. It is one more publicity interest litigation.”

The petitioner, an MBBS graduate, sought for a committee headed by the Chief Secretary, consisting specialist doctors from government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, a member of the judiciary and two close associates of the Chief Minister.

The petitioner also stated that the mandate of the committee should be to assess and monitor the line of treatment given by Apollo Hospitals to the Chief Minister and to decide whether Ms. Jayalalithaa required emergency better medical treatment abroad.