The second edition of the certificate course in Laboratory Animal Science began on Wednesday at the Madras Veterinary College.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University maintains a breeding unit at its Madhavaram campus, approved by the Central government’s Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals, to supply quality laboratory animals.

The course will teach 30 biomedical scientists from across the country the ethics of handling laboratory animals for research. TANUVAS officials said the participants would receive 10 days of hands-on training in handling, performing surgery and anaesthesia on lab animals.

P.I. Ganesan, director of the Centre for Animal Health Studies at the University, said all the participants were working to develop drugs, either in the industry or research institutions in the country.

The only one of its kind accredited by the Federation of European Laboratory Animal Sciences Association outside Europe, the course will be taught by 24 resource persons, including 10 specialists from the university and the rest from the industry.

First introduced in 2013, the course was accredited earlier this year by FELASA and the first accredited edition of the course was conducted in March.

University Vice-Chancellor S. Thilagar inaugurated the second edition of the training programme on Wednesday.