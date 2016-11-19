For the benefit of tourists who may be travelling in Tamil Nadu, the Reserve Bank of India, on the request of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), arranged for special counters of ICICI Bank for foreign tourists to exchange their currencies at designated places in the State.

Arrangements have been made in Coimbatore (Tiruchi Road - Mr. Hariharan at 9500047629), Madurai (K.K. Nagar - . Srithar at 8056000474), Tiruchi (Thillai Nagar - Mr. Prasanna at 9790366600), Thanjavur (Thanjavur Main and Thanjavur West Main - Mr. Raja at 9751881242 or 04362-646537).