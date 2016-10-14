The gruesome death of three college girls in an accident caused by a Metrowater tanker lorry in Guindy on Thursday has brought to focus the safety issues concerning these vehicles and the need for stricter enforcement of regulations.

M. Radhakrishnan, who works towards creating road safety awareness among the public, indicated that the provision of cancelling driving licences in case of accidents under the Motor Vehicles Act was not strictly implemented. The founder of Thozhan Trust also said that it was the duty of government agencies such as Metrowater, which contract these vehicles, to regularly inspect their condition, prevent overloading of water or goods and ensure the drivers are capable.

A Transport Department official said accidents could be prevented if commercial vehicles used for public purposes could also be checked for road worthiness every six months in addition to the fitness certificate process that they undergo every year. This procedure was being followed for the buses of State transport corporations.

The transport official also highlighted the incident of S. Sruthi (6), a Class II student of a private school in Selaiyur, who died after she fell through a hole in a school bus at Mudichur near Tambaram, in July 2012. The accident caused an outcry forcing the Transport Department to come up with stringent safety norms and procedures for maintenance of vehicles transporting school children, he added.

Sources in Chennai Metrowater said this year, there had been no increase in the number of tanker trips as groundwater suppy had been relatively stable. However, the number of water lorries plying in the city is around 500 as vehicles hired during times of scarcity continue to run. Nearly 4,000 trips are being operated daily.

According to the Chennai Metrowater Tanker Contractors Association, this was the third fatal accident involving a Metrowater lorry this year. “We have instructed all tanker operators to fit side guards to prevent accidents through rear wheels. We also hold meetings periodically for the lorry drivers about service delivery, prevention of water leakage and vehicle maintenance,” said the association president, P.S.Sundaram. The association plans to hold an inquiry and take action against the driver.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said the vehicles involved in accidents are not allowed to ply and the work orders are cancelled. “We hire vehicles that were registered after 2010 for tanker trips. We have also deployed an area engineer at filling points to check leakage and documents like insurance and fitness certificate before allowing trips,” said an official.