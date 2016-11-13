Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday said the Centre’s demonetisation policy would not serve any purpose and instead had distrupted the flow of over Rs 17 lakh crore in the name of eradicating counterfeits to the tune of just Rs 400 crore.

‘Earlier measures failed’

Talking to reporters at Chennai Airport, he said similar measures implemented in 1978 failed to achieve any purpose and the Centre in 2012 gave up a proposal after carefully studying the issue. “Even now the government has not scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, but made arrangements for exchange of new notes,” he said.

Citing a report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that counterfeit notes accounted for only Rs 400 crore, he said could the government stall the flow of Rs 17 lakh crore to achive its goal.