Government Stanley Hospital’s department of cosmetology is starting a fellowship in cosmetology this academic year from December, a press release said.

The course, recognised by the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, is for dermatologists who hold a Master’s or diploma in dermatology/dermato-venereology. Every year, four candidates will be admitted and given training in the latest procedures. Those interested can log on to www.tnhealth.org for details. The last date for receipt of applications in November 30. The entrance examination will be held on December 9. — Staff Reporter