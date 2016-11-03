In an effort to cope in case of a flood this northeast monsoon, the Chennai Corporation has begun mobilising NGOs and volunteers and will impart training on flood relief for volunteers shortly.

Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan said NGOs and volunteers could register their names at www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. or call 25384965/25383694/25367823/25387570. They could also drop in their names via emails to gccdm1@chennaicorporation.gov.in; gccdm2@chennaicorporatio- n.gov.in; gccdm3@chen- naicorporation.gov.in; gccdm4@chennaicorporati- on.gov.in; gccdm5@chenna- icorporation.gov.in.

The Corporation requires an estimated 20,000 persons for the 200 wards, covering 426 sq. km. However, more volunteers will be needed in order to cover the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area and the suburbs.

The civic body had generated a list of volunteers eight years ago following the suggestion made by assistant country director, Disaster Management, United Nations Development Programme, India. Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan who held the post was instrumental in guiding the corporation in forming the teams, with the contact numbers, address and name of the volunteers collected.

The challenges

“Many of the volunteers who registered eight years ago had failed to participate in the flood relief work as their own families were affected,” said N. Mathavan, disaster management expert. As a result, corproation officials in some wards were unable to form teams.

