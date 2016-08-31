People who have converted to Christianity continue to get all welfare schemes that are extended to people belonging to the Adi Dravidar community, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said.

Intervening during Congress MLA J.G. Prince’s speech, Ms. Jayalalithaa said students who converted to Christianity and eligible for scholarship studying in self-finance institutions are exempted from paying compulsory and non-refundable fees (that is directly disbursed to the colleges by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department). She said page 7 of the policy note (of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department) contains specific details. According to the policy note, the maintenance allowance depending upon the class they study is credited to the savings bank accounts of students.