‘Anwesha’ invites carnatic music enthusiasts to celebrate the carnatic music tradition during Navaratri. Interested people can send in questions related to carnatic music and the best of them will be shortlisted by the contest jury from The Music Academy, Madras.

The top 30 finalists will be invited for an interactive Q&A session with the Ra Ga sisters – Ranjani-Gayatri, the winners of this year’s Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal.

One can participate by posting the question to The Indira Sivasailam Foundation Facebook page (facebook.com/theISfoundation) or by emailing them at info@isfoundation.in.

The contest is open till September 23, 2016. Ranjani-Gayatri will perform at The Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert 2016, on October 7 at the Music Academy, Madras.