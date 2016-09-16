The Consumers Association of India (CAI) is organising an event to bring manufacturers, service providers and customers together to discuss and resolve consumer grievances without delay.

‘Consumer Grievance Redressal Day’ is set to be held on September 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mother Teresa Exhibition Hall near Valluvar Kottam. CAI has joined hands with the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department for this venture.

The Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Chennai, Food safety and Drugs Administration Authority, Transport, RBI, Indane Gas, New India Assurance, Tata Motors, United India Insurance, LIC, Oriental Insurance, BSNL, Legal Metrology, Equitas, Polycabs, Arihant Builders and other leading service providers will take part in the event. — Staff Reporter