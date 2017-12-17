‘Consider Farouk Irani’s plea on bank accounts’

more-in

The Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to consider a plea to defreeze certain bank accounts held in the name of Farouk M. Irani, a pioneer in leasing business now facing as many as eight criminal cases in a ₹1,300 crore bank fraud case, and his family members.

Justice G. Jayachandran passed the order after observing that it would not serve the ends of justice to freeze bank accounts perpetually without there being any indication to initiate attachment proceedings. He directed the investigating officer to take a decision, one way or the other, within 15 days.

The orders were passed on a criminal revision petition filed by the wife of the accused. She had sought a direction to the CBI to defreeze seven bank accounts including two held in her husband’s name, two held by them jointly, one held by her and others held by her daughters.

“Admittedly, the petitioner herein or her daughters are not accused, only her husband is accused in whose name the first account in Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and the second account in Karur Vysya Bank stand,” the judge said and gave liberty to her to get the accounts defreezed through court orders if the CBI failed to act within 15 days.