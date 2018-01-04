Conference on gender and media begins today

more-in

The Network of Women in Media, Chennai Chapter, along with the Department of Media Sciences, College of Engineering, Guindy, will hold a national conference on ‘Gender and Media: Challenges and Opportunities’ from January 4-6 at the Ada Lovelace auditorium, IST department, Anna University. Women journalists, academics and students will discuss the role of gender in the media. Musician T.M. Krishna will speak on the first day. Principal Secretary Sunil Paliwal and writer and activist Va. Geetha will speak on January 6.

Discussions on press freedom and personal rights in India, the politics of media and media in politics, feminist strategies and women alter-narratives in mainstream media, and workshops on digital safety, data visualisation and science writing will be held.