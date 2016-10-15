BEACON 2016, an annual flagship conference focussing on the promotion of ethical standards, was organised by Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) in association with National HRD Network- Chennai Chapter (NHRDN), according to a press release.

With over 300 participants, the one-day conference was spread across two sessions with over ten industry experts addressing various key aspects of ethical practises in Human Resources, the release said. Students, faculty and HR professionals participated in the event. — Staff Reporter