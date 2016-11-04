: Even as efforts are on to construct the third and fourth units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), anti-nuclear forums – Poovulagin Nanbargal and the People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE) – are organising a conference in Chennai against the expansion on December 10.

“We have been opposing nuclear energy and authorities have gone ahead with the expansion of KNPP without clearing several doubts about the functioning of the first two units at Kudankulam.

“We are organising a conference against the expansion on the Human Rights Day on December 10,” Poovulagin Nanbargal ’s G. Sundarrajan said.

Elaborating on their demands, he said the government should stop the expansion of the KNPP; release a white paper on the status of the functioning of the first two units – especially in the light of various doubts raised by anti-nuclear activists; and also withdraw the cases registered against the anti-nuclear activists.

In a press conference held on Thursday, VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan, MMK’s M.H. Jawahirullah and MDMK’s Mallai Sathya extended their support to the anti-nuclear conference on December 10.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin had during the BRICS Summit in Goa last month launched the civil work for the third and fourth units of KNPP through video conferencing.