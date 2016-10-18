Refusing to accept the State government's request to grant eight years to identify and protect public properties across the State, the Madras High Court on Monday granted two years to complete the task.

“Shorn of niceties there appears to be reluctance to engage technology for a quicker resolution. The reasons appear to be quite obvious. In fact, the assistance being provided by the petitioner should be taken in the right spirit and not in an adversarial fashion ...," the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said.

The Bench made the observations while passing the interim orders on a PIL from V.B.R. Menon who wanted the State to form a task force, similar to the one constituted by the Karnataka government in 2008 for recovering and protecting public lands.