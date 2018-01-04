Commuters hit hard after Ola, Uber drivers go on strike

more-in

Thousands of commuters in the city had a tough time hailing cabs after a large section of drivers of taxi aggregators, including Ola and Uber, went on a strike on Wednesday.

Commuters were forced to wait for hours as they were unable to book a cab on their apps and they had to shell out more money as the fares surged due to shortage of cars. Autorickshaws were the saving grace even though the fares were on the higher side.

A. Venkatramanan, a resident of West Mambalam, found it difficult to book a taxi from Chennai Central Station as the apps of both the taxi aggregators took a lot of time to load only to say taxis were unavailable. He eventually took a suburban train.

A number of Ola customers received the following message: “Due to the prevailing situation, cab availability in Chennai may be limited for sometime. We are working 24/7 to restore normalcy. Ride Ola Auto to get around quickly. Get one now!”

Demand standard rate

More than 2,000 drivers who are part of various unions of the two prominent services staged a protest in front of the State Guest House highlighting various demands including the fixing of a standard rate by the State government like the rates fixed for autorickshaws.

The Ola and Uber taxi drivers unions in their 10-point petition urged the State government to step in and fix minimum fares for different capacity of vehicles, reduction of commission to 7%, additional 25% fare for night rides, removal of star ratings, cancellation of various penalties on drivers, and withdrawal of the car pooling option.

Sudhakar, a member of the Ola and Uber taxi drivers union, said the drivers were already burdened by loans they had taken for purchasing cars. He alleged that they were being cheated by the taxi aggregators by giving them incentives initially and were made to drive for more than 20 hours without proper rest.

He added that they were forced to drive for as low as ₹6 per km, which caused huge losses.