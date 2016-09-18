To combat the growing problem of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the community, the Omayal Achi College of Nursing came up with a relatively inexpensive model of screening and treating these diseases 13 years ago. The programme now covers around 40,000 residents.

The college adopted 15 villages in Arakambakkam and began a weekly chronic diseases clinic in the college in 2003 for the management of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Over the years, this initiative has grown – a village health empowerment training model was begun in 2012 which trained people on non-communicable diseases, reproductive health, adolescent health and basic life support. They were also trained to assess blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

From then on, health kiosks manned by trained volunteers were started in two villages for the early identification of diabetes and hypertension, and those with abnormal levels were referred to the community health centre. From 2013 to 2015, kiosks were set up in 9 villages. and the number of patients registered at the weekly clinic has gone up, thereby helping with early identification, monitoring and control of non-communicable diseases. A population of 13,779 is served by the kiosks.

In 2015, breast and cervical cancer screening was initiated in eight villages based on prevalence studies. To support this, a cervical cancer screening unit was established at the college. The mental health department of the college developed a model for the integration of mental health in primary health care and weekly mental health wellness clinics too, were established in 2013.

“With these comparatively inexpensive village-level kiosks and screening programmes, we have been able to provide effective and efficient primary health care for NCDs,” said K R Rajanarayanan, research co-ordinator at the college.

The Omayal Achi College of Nursing has set up kiosks for non-communicable diseases