New maps using green and blue created to help passengers identify routes faster

The patronage for the extended services of Chennai Metro Rail, from St. Thomas Mount to Koyambedu section, is slowly gaining popularity amongst commuters and authorities have stepped up measures for more people to use the services.

Official sources said they would be distributing pamphlets at St. Thomas Mount station.

These pamphlets contain details of fare charts and time schedule. St. Thomas Mount Metro station is an extension to the existing and first phase from Koyambedu to Alandur and the fare from Koyambedu is Rs. 40.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has created new maps to help passengers identify routes faster. The Koyambedu to St. Thomas Mount route is highlighted in ‘green’ while the route from Little Mount to Chennai Airport is in ‘blue’. Information display boards have been installed near ticket counters platforms and on the compartments to ensure passengers do not get confused about the route they travel on.

Passengers travelling from Koyambedu to the airport have to change trains at Alandur, and the information about this is announced repeatedly on board the trains and also at Alandur station. “Our objective is to ensure the safety of passengers while travelling on the Metro. We make enough revenue during the weekends. Commuters need to enjoy their travel and the colour coding, to highlight difference in routes, makes it easier for commuters,” officials said.

Even after opening of the new stretch from Little Mount to airport, the stretch between CMBT and Alandur witnesses the highest footfalls. The airport stretch was opened with high expectations, but not many use the service. “We need to give time to increase patronage. The first stretch went through the same scenario but the number of travellers has increased extensively. An improvement is sure to take place,” added the official.

Of the lot, Meenambakkam and Nanganallur Road stations receive the least number of travellers. “The first Metro rail leaves St. Thomas Mount Metro at 6 a.m. and the last train leaves at 10 p.m.

The frequency is 10 minutes during the rush hour from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and 15 minutes duration of trains would ply during non-peak hours. Trip cards and travel cards are available at all stations,” an official added.