A 20-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in Nazarathpet on Thursday. According to the police, Swathi Pande from Laxminagar, New Delhi, joined an ayurveda course at a college near Poonamallee two months ago.

On Thursday, she allegedly seemed dull and asked her friend to do her homework for her. The friend said she would and went out. When she returned, she found Swathi hanging from the fan. Nazarathpet police recovered the body and conducted an investigation.

Sneha's suicide prevention helpline can be contacted at 044-24640050 and the State helpline at 104